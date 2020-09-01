

Sylhet-Tamabil road to be upgraded to four lanes

They said on implementation of the project, the quality of Sylhet-Tamabil road will significantly improve with expanded roads, drains, culverts and drainage on an important connectivity link with Megalaya on Dauki border.

The project is likely to be placed at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday for final approval, the sources said. The Department of Roads and Highways under the Road and Brides Ministry will implement the project by June 2025.

The main work components will include construction of 56 km four lane road and 40 km single lane, development and rehabilitation of 2,500 meter roads, construction of 7,000 miters flyovers or overpasses, construction of 14.8 km bridges and culverts and renovation 6,800 miters bridges or culverts.

According to sources, the project will cost Tk 3,586 crore. Of this, Tk 615.46 crore will come from the government's own funds and Tk 2,970.55 crore from loans of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The government will have to repay the loan in 25 years with a five-year grace period.

The project components further include experience gaining tour of 16 project officials abroad at an estimated cost of Tk 80 lakhs. Besides, Tk 80.70 crore has been earmarked for consultants which seems to be too high.

On completion the road from Sylhet to Tamabil will be not only four lanes but also have separate lanes for slow moving vehicles on both sides.

As a result, sub-regional connectivity will be strengthened through Dhaka-Sylhet-Tamabil corridor. In addition, travel to ports, economic zones and export processing zones will be facilitated.

At the same time, people are hoping that it will contribute to expansion of socio-economic development including development of tourism which is already known for tourist attraction.

Apart from inter-city connectivity, the upgradation of 56.16-km highway would improve cross-border connectivity between Bangladesh and India and reduce travel time and cost, officials said.

Tamabil, a hilly area in Sylhet on India's Meghalaya border is about 5km from Jaflong and is a gateway to India for tourists from Bangladesh. The four lanes are expected to accommodate more cross border commerce.

The Sylhet-Tamabil road is expected to increase the use of the road corridor by commercial traffic travelling to and from other parts of the country and making cross-border travelling from eastern India to Dhaka.

























