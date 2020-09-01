Prize giving ceremony of IF held

On the occasion of National Mourning Day 2020, the prize giving ceremony of the month-long recitation and extempore speech competition of Islamic Foundation(IF) for students was held in every district of the country on Monday.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Moazzem Hossain joined virtually as chief guest at the prize giving ceremony.

He said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of establishing an independent, exploitation and poverty free Bangladesh. He has struggled for this all of his life.

He further said, Bangabandhu understood that in order to build a Sonar Bangla, it was necessary to create people with moral values. And from this thought that Bangabandhu established the Islamic Foundation. Islamic Foundation is working to create enlightened people to fulfill the dream of the father of the nation. -BSS