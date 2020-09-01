Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:21 PM
latest
Home News

Prize giving ceremony of IF held

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

On the occasion of National Mourning Day 2020, the prize giving ceremony of the month-long recitation and extempore speech competition of Islamic Foundation(IF) for students was held in every district of the country on Monday.
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Moazzem Hossain joined virtually as chief guest at the prize giving ceremony.
He said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of establishing an independent, exploitation and poverty free Bangladesh. He has struggled for this all of his life.
He further said, Bangabandhu understood that in order to build a Sonar Bangla, it was necessary to create people with moral values. And from this thought that Bangabandhu established the Islamic Foundation. Islamic Foundation is working to create enlightened people to fulfill the dream of the father of the nation.   -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prize giving ceremony of IF held
UN Real Life Hero Tanbir won’t rest on his laurels
Space oddity: Bacteria can survive cosmic trip: Study
Genomic analysis reveals many animals may be vulnerable to Covid-19 infection
Covid-19 poses serious threat to Rajshahi's silk industry
Eight thousand Jamalpur farmers to get incentive
Loss of enzyme boosts fat Metabolism in Mice
C-19: Australia provides PPE to AFD


Latest News
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Bangabandhu's portrait vandalised in Ctg: Jamaat leaders among 6 sent to jail
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft