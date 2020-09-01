Law being used to harass opponents, needs amendment 





Experts, including legal professionals and human rights defenders, opined that the DSA should be amended to contain its misuse and false allegations as there are numerous examples of filing cases over petty matters.

MK Kabir Tuhin, former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Kushita district unit, was sued under the DSA on August 22.

Kushtia District Bar Association General Secretary Sheikh Md Abu Sayeed filed the case with Kushtia Model Police Station, alleging that the accused distorted a photo of law association president Kumar Nondi and posted it on social media.

In another incident, a case was filed against Daily Purbodesh Reporter Faruk Abdullah with the Banshkhali Police Station of Chattogram on August 2.

The plaintiff - Morshedur Rahman Nadim - is well known as a close associate of local MP Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury.

In Mymensingh, a ninth-grader - Md Imran, student of Taragaon High School - was sued under the DSA by local Jubo League leader Hanif Mohammad Nipun on June 20.

Police immediately arrested the teen, who was later sent to a juvenile correction centre by a court.









Analysing the three cases, all the complainants were not directly targeted, harmed, or affected by the online posts concerned. They filed the cases in a suo-muto move.

Data shows that 80 per cent of the total cases with police stations under the DSA were filed by someone other than the aggrieved persons.

In all three incidents, police arrested the accused immediately after filing of the cases. Later, the allegations were not found authentic during investigation, and the accused were relieved from the charges in the charge sheet.

