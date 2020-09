A prosecution witness gave deposition before a tribunal on Monday against expelled leader of Juba Mahila League Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in an arms case.

Judge KM Emrul Kayes

of the Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka recorded the statement of prosecution witness, Sub-Inspector Md Saiful Islam of Rapid Action Battilion-1, who prepared the seizure-list in the case.