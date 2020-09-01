Video
Rakshit, Liakat confess to killing Sinha

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 31: Suspended sub-inspector Nanda Dulal, accused No 3 in Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, gave confessional statement in court here on Monday.
Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah recorded his statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) produced him before the court around 10:00am.     With the statement of SI Nanda Dulal, five accused in the case gave confessional statements in the court.
On Sunday, suspended inspector Liakat Ali also gave his confessional statement in the same court.
Liakat Ali said he himself had fired bullets at Maj (retd) Sinha reaching the Shamlapur police check post where he was present to nab dacoits. Later, the Major died on the spot.
APBn's ASI Shahjahan, and constables Rajib and Abdullah gave their confessional statements on August 26. They were, later, sent to jail.  Senior ASP Khairul Islam, also RAB's investigation officer of the case, confirmed the matter.


