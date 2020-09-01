Crossfire victims’ relative sues OC Pradeep, 40 others





COX'S BAZAR, Aug 31: Another case has been filed against suspended Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das, the main accused in Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan killing case, and 41 others for killing three members of a family in crossfire. Of the accused, 35 are policemen.Sultana Rabeya Munni, wife of Syed Alam one of the crossfire victims and a resident in Rangikhali area under Teknaf upazila, lodged the case with the court of Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Helal Uddin on Monday.According to the case statement, the accused policemen took Syed Alam, his brother Nurul Alam and their relative Syed Hossain alias Abdul Monaf from their house at about 2:00am on May 7, and demanded Tk 50 lakh from them.As the family could not provide the demand money, they killed the threepersons putting them in crossfire, the statement added. The court took the case into cognizance and asked the police station to report whether a case was filed and a probe report was made in this incident or not, said the plaintiff's lawyer Md Kashem Ali.