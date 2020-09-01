Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic





The number of incidents of domestic and dowry related violence was 228 during the Covid-19 pandemic while it was 224 during the pre-Covid time.

A project styled 'Bangladesh Peace Observatory (BPO)' under the Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS) of Dhaka University revealed the report.

According to the report, Barishal and Rajshahi divisions have the highest incident rates of such violence, the BPO report said.

Apart from this, the BPO also revealed that as many as 202 women had been killed in the last seven months from January to July 2020.

Law enforcement agencies arrested 152 people in connection with such incidents during the period. The BPO prepared the report based on information from 25 media outlets, including daily newspapers, national and regional, television and online portals.

The BPO is publishing reports on a number of issues with the financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Bangladesh Mohila Parishad recent report also said at least 46 women and girl child were killed during this span of time (July). Of them, seven women were killed and four were tortured due to dowry and a total of six domestic helps faced multiple forms of violence.

However, according to data gathered by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), cases of violence against women were higher in March compared to February and January this year.

The report shows that a total of 56 rape cases and 132 cases of other forms of violence against women were filed in March in Dhaka while it was 45 and 120 respectively in February.

The month of January saw 42 rape cases and 86 violence cases, according to the data.

Talking to the Daily Observer, eminent human rights activist Shahdeen Malik decline in the number of reports of criminal activities does not necessarily mean that they are not happening.

Different forms of violence against women is happening amid this Covid-19 pandemic but it is more likely that fewer cases are being reported because people are not stepping out of their homes to file complaints due to fear of further harassment Covid-19 infection," he said while talking over phone.

Advocate Elena Khan, a human rights activist, said many victims of violence are not willing to seek law enforcement agency's help as they have doubt if they would receive justice."

Gender expert Soma Day, said different forms of violence - physical, psychological or sexual - had increased during the Covid-19.

"We can see physical violence against women and children and some state laws are there to protect the victims but in the case of psychological abuses we hardly know about the consequences that very often many victims face," she said. Bangladesh Mahila Parishad's compiled report shows that about 107 women and girls were raped in the month of July.

Of them, about 90 were raped and 14 victims faced gang rape, three were killed after rapes, nine were victims of rape attempts and three were sexually assaulted and five were abducted.















