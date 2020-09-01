Boro procurement misses target, date extended till Sept 15





The 'highly ambitious' target set by the government to buy Boro paddy and rice from the local production could not be achieved as farmers and rice millers have not responded positively due to small price differences between the official rates and the open market rates.

According to statement of the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) under the Food Ministry, the authority could procure only around 7.40 lakh metric tons (MT) of rice and paddy against its target of buying 19.50 lakh MT till August 29 beginning from May this year.

The government collection rate for rice is Tk 36 per kg. But, the costing of the millers is around Tk 40 including the husking cost. As a result, most millers stopped supplying rice to the public godowns demanding increase of rice price. But, the government has not agreed to increase the price.

As a result, the authority failed to achieve its target of procurement in the most paddy growing districts including Bogura, Naogaon, Natore, Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Nilphamari. In those districts, the highest 55 per cent of the target could be achieved in the last four months.

After failing to achieve the target, the authority has finally decided to extend the procurement period for 15 more days. With the decision, rice will now be bought till September 15 this year.

However, despite the failure to achieve procurement target, it hasn't yet started preparation for importing rice from abroad to enhance public stock of food grains to stabilise rice price in the market.

In this situation, food officials apprehend the authority might have to suffer and import rice this year due to prolonged Covid-19 pandemic and floods. As the meteorological department has given warning of further floods in September, the rice exporting countries especially India, Thailand, Pakistan and Vietnam would not export rice this year. Flood also hit those countries.

But, high officials of the Food Ministry and DG Food claimed that they have set up 'a highly ambitious' target of paddy and rice procurement this year to ensure proper price of paddy to the farmers. At the same time, interest of the consumers was also kept in mind during fixation of the prices.

According to Food Ministry and DG Food statement, the authority could buy only 201,508 MT of paddy against its target of 8 lakh MT directly from the farmers. At the same time, it could buy only 532,251 MT of boiled rice against its target of 10 lakh MT, 76,631 MT of non-boiled rice against the target of 150,000 MT.

With the procurement status, total stock of food grains - rice and wheat - now stands at 13.29 lakh MT in the government warehouses. Of the stock, 10.87 lakh MT are rice and 2.42 lakh MT wheat. Procurement of around 2.50 lakh MT of wheat is now in the pipeline.

When contacted, Directorate General of DG Food Sarwar Mahmud on Monday told this correspondent, "It was not our only target to buy paddy and rice from the market. Instead, the government's actual target was to keep market stable for the farmers so that they can get proper price of their paddy. At the same time, the interests of consumers were also kept in mind."

"Due to the government announcement, the farmers have got adequate price of Boro paddy in the market. At the same time, the millers couldn't manipulate the rice market," he said.

But, the millers could not buy paddy from the market due to higher price. At the same time, most farmers kept their paddy in hand due to Covid-19 pandemic and repeated floods. As a result, most millers failed to keep their commitment to supply rice to the godowns, he added.

He also admitted that they haven't apprehended such failure in achieving the government procurement target.

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum said on Monday that their aim to fix 'a highly ambitious target' was to ensure profit to the farmers.

Regarding import of rice from abroad, the Secretary said, "We have now adequate stock of food grains in the godowns to meet up our requirements. Now, we are observing the overall situation including production of Aman. We will only take steps to import rice, if the target of Aman cannot be achieved this year due to flood. We have to look after the people's interest."

She said, "We have taken approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to import rice. But, it's not our target to import rice unless it's extremely necessary. We want to control the rice market, so that no one can manipulate. But, we are ready to import rice in both public and private sectors, if it's necessary."

The two senior officials also refuted the probability of food shortage in the country due to unsuccessful paddy and rice procurement drive.

When contacted, Bogura District Controller of Food Saiful Islam said that they could achieve only 55 per cent of the target of buying paddy and rice from the local production. This year's target for Boro paddy collection was 34,866 MT. But against the target, only 20,000 MT of paddy was collected till August 29.

The target for rice collection was 71,868 MT. But, 34,000 MT of rice has been collected from 1,960 contracted auto and husking rice mills, he added.

About the reason of missing the target, he said that actually the price of paddy in the open market was the main reason for the failure of reaching the target. There was a little difference of price of paddy and rice in the godowns and the open markets. As a result, people sold paddy in the open market. "But, we have tried our level best."

Meanwhile, millers are facing setback in collecting coarse paddy at the official rate. They are now meeting the demand by supplying fine rice to the concerned department. The millers must supply rice, fine or coarse, as they are contracted, he added.

President of Bogura District Rice Mill Owners Association Aminul Islam said this year the cultivation of coarse paddy has been poor. The coarse paddy and rice are now selling in the market at higher rates than the government rates. So, the farmers have sold their paddies to the millers at high rates. He also said the living standard of many people has changed, and they no longer like coarse rice. According to him, the demand for fine rice has gone up.















