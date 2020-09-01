Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:21 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Cabinet ditches Sonadia Deep Seaport project

Newspapers, TV channels need registration for websites

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The government finally decided to repeal the draft of 'Sonadia Deep Seaport Authority ACT - 2012' approved at the cabinet on January 2, 2012.
The decision was taken as the authority was constructing a new modernized deep seaport along with a 1200 megawatt (MW) coal-fired 'Matarbari Power Station' in Matarbari of the same upazila.
The approval to repeal the draft law was given at the cabinet meeting held in the cabinet conference
room at Secretariat where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban.
Other Cabinet members were connected with the meeting from the Secretariat.
While briefing media at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told that the Cabinet granted a proposal to repeal the Cabinet's decision taken on January 2, 2012 regarding approval in principle of the draft of 'Sonadia Deep Seaport Authority ACT - 2012'.
As the authority is constructing a modernized deep seaport at Matarbari near Sonadia there is no necessity of the draft law approved in principle eight years ago. That's why, the draft law was tabled before the cabinet for its approval to repeal it and it was cleared.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Law being used to harass opponents, needs amendment 
First witness testifies against Papiya
Rakshit, Liakat confess to killing Sinha
Crossfire victims’ relative sues OC Pradeep, 40 others
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
Health experts slam Covid-19 testing
Boro procurement misses target, date extended till Sept 15
Cabinet ditches Sonadia Deep Seaport project


Latest News
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Bangabandhu's portrait vandalised in Ctg: Jamaat leaders among 6 sent to jail
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft