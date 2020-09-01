Cabinet ditches Sonadia Deep Seaport project





The decision was taken as the authority was constructing a new modernized deep seaport along with a 1200 megawatt (MW) coal-fired 'Matarbari Power Station' in Matarbari of the same upazila.

The approval to repeal the draft law was given at the cabinet meeting held in the cabinet conference

room at Secretariat where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban.

Other Cabinet members were connected with the meeting from the Secretariat.

While briefing media at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told that the Cabinet granted a proposal to repeal the Cabinet's decision taken on January 2, 2012 regarding approval in principle of the draft of 'Sonadia Deep Seaport Authority ACT - 2012'.

As the authority is constructing a modernized deep seaport at Matarbari near Sonadia there is no necessity of the draft law approved in principle eight years ago. That's why, the draft law was tabled before the cabinet for its approval to repeal it and it was cleared.















The government finally decided to repeal the draft of 'Sonadia Deep Seaport Authority ACT - 2012' approved at the cabinet on January 2, 2012.The decision was taken as the authority was constructing a new modernized deep seaport along with a 1200 megawatt (MW) coal-fired 'Matarbari Power Station' in Matarbari of the same upazila.The approval to repeal the draft law was given at the cabinet meeting held in the cabinet conferenceroom at Secretariat where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban.Other Cabinet members were connected with the meeting from the Secretariat.While briefing media at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told that the Cabinet granted a proposal to repeal the Cabinet's decision taken on January 2, 2012 regarding approval in principle of the draft of 'Sonadia Deep Seaport Authority ACT - 2012'.As the authority is constructing a modernized deep seaport at Matarbari near Sonadia there is no necessity of the draft law approved in principle eight years ago. That's why, the draft law was tabled before the cabinet for its approval to repeal it and it was cleared.