Karnaphuli River pollution reaches alarming level





Garbage amounting to more than 22000 tonnes of the city with the population of 60 lakhs flows into the Karnaphuli River daily through different canals and drains due to lack of sewer system.

As a result, a huge quantity of waste is directly dropped into the drains and canals of the city polluting the environment seriously.

Besides, over 4000 ships and 10,000 registered and unregistered vessels ply the river each month. Their untreated oil seepage, emissions and waste also contribute to the pollution.

Apart from them, more than 1000 small and heavy industries have been built on both sides of the river. The pollutants and wastes of those industries directly flow into the river.

Tonnes of industrial effluence from the factories and waste of passing ships are dropped into the river every day through 57 canals, while illegal encroachment has choked many mooring sites causing them to be abandoned by vessels.

The environmentalists have recently depicted an alarming picture of the river. The Chattogram Environment Department has conducted several surveys in the Karnaphuli River recently.

Once there were 66 species of fresh water fish, 59 species of brackish water fish and 15 species of saline water fish in the Karnaphuli. Of them, only 10 to 20 are now available while the rest have become extinct.

The environmentalists attributed the river pollution to the industrial pollutants, industrial wastes, liquid and solid waste from residential areas.

The survey also said the quantity of DO (Dissolved Oxygen) and PH (Negative hydrogen ion) in the Karnaphuli water is horrible.

The survey of the Environment Department conducted in eight parameters found 4.5 mg of DO while it was 5mg in 2018 and 7 mg in 2011 and PH now varies from 6.5mg to 7.5mg.

The environmentalists said setting up of sewer system in the city is the only remedy.

Experts said a total of 62 types of harmful chemicals are dumped into the river from nearly 1000 factories along the 88-km stretch of river from the Kaptai Dam to the estuary.

They said some 150 separate industries are responsible for the toxic chemical output, including paper mills, fertilizers, tanneries, textiles, oil refineries and soap manufacturing factories.

The waste of the Karnaphuli Paper Mill is the most polluting of them. It has been causing industrial pollution to the river since its establishment. The mill is dumping 10 tonnes of liquid and solid chemical wastes into the river every day.

Besides, the large scale siltation because of deforestation increased the frequency of flooding.

A vast area of the city is inundated during the rainy season as the river has lost its capacity to drain away the flood water.

The environmentalists observed that availability of inadequate water at times of need and worsening of flooding at the other times, alarming rise in the presence of toxic substances in the river water and salinity penetration caused loss of navigational route of the river.















