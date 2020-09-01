Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:20 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Pranab Mukherjee true friend of BD: PM

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee's death, calling him a "true friend" of Bangladesh
and guardian like figure to her family.
"The news of Mr Pranab Mukherjee's demise deeply saddened her . . . she became emotional and nostalgic as she reminisced her many memories with him," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media on Monday.
Prime Minister's press wing has also issued a release in this regard saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described Mukherjee as Bangladesh's "true friend" and recalled his "outstanding and unforgettable" contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War as a politician and real well-wisher.
"I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War," she said, also terming him as a celebrated politician of the sub-continent.
The premier said Mukherjee always extended her cooperation to her family while they were in exile in India following the August 15, 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"In such a bad time Pranab Mukherjee always enquired about my family and stood beside us in any of our necessity," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said she also drew Mukherjee's cooperation and encouragement even after her return to Bangladesh.
"He (Pranab Mukherjee) is our guardian and family friend and he always provided courage to us in any crisis," she said.
The prime minister said with Mukherjee's demise India lost a learned and patriotic leader, while Bangladesh lost a nearest person.
"He (Parnab Mukherjee) will remain alive as a glittering star in the politics of the subcontinent," she said.
Sheikh Hasina prayed for salvation of departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.




Pranab Mukherjee received the 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sanmanona' (Liberation War award), the Bangladesh's second highest award for his valuable contribution to the country's liberation war in 1971.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Law being used to harass opponents, needs amendment 
First witness testifies against Papiya
Rakshit, Liakat confess to killing Sinha
Crossfire victims’ relative sues OC Pradeep, 40 others
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
Health experts slam Covid-19 testing
Boro procurement misses target, date extended till Sept 15
Cabinet ditches Sonadia Deep Seaport project


Latest News
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Bangabandhu's portrait vandalised in Ctg: Jamaat leaders among 6 sent to jail
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft