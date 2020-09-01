Pranab Mukherjee true friend of BD: PM





and guardian like figure to her family.

"The news of Mr Pranab Mukherjee's demise deeply saddened her . . . she became emotional and nostalgic as she reminisced her many memories with him," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media on Monday.

Prime Minister's press wing has also issued a release in this regard saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described Mukherjee as Bangladesh's "true friend" and recalled his "outstanding and unforgettable" contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War as a politician and real well-wisher.

"I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War," she said, also terming him as a celebrated politician of the sub-continent.

The premier said Mukherjee always extended her cooperation to her family while they were in exile in India following the August 15, 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"In such a bad time Pranab Mukherjee always enquired about my family and stood beside us in any of our necessity," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said she also drew Mukherjee's cooperation and encouragement even after her return to Bangladesh.

"He (Pranab Mukherjee) is our guardian and family friend and he always provided courage to us in any crisis," she said.

The prime minister said with Mukherjee's demise India lost a learned and patriotic leader, while Bangladesh lost a nearest person.

"He (Parnab Mukherjee) will remain alive as a glittering star in the politics of the subcontinent," she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for salvation of departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.









Pranab Mukherjee received the 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sanmanona' (Liberation War award), the Bangladesh's second highest award for his valuable contribution to the country's liberation war in 1971.





