President shocked at death of Pranab





In a condolence message, the President said Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of

Bangladesh. "He played an important role in creating public opinion in the international arena in support of the Liberation War of Bangladesh. The death of Pranab Mukherjee is an irreparable loss in the arena of politics in the subcontinent," Hamid also said.

The President conveyed his deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Pranab Mukherjee, who had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, has died at 84.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Monday. -UNB















President Abdul Hamid on Monday expressed deep shock at the death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.In a condolence message, the President said Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend ofBangladesh. "He played an important role in creating public opinion in the international arena in support of the Liberation War of Bangladesh. The death of Pranab Mukherjee is an irreparable loss in the arena of politics in the subcontinent," Hamid also said.The President conveyed his deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Pranab Mukherjee, who had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, has died at 84."With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Monday. -UNB