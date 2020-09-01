7-day state mourning, funeral in Delhi today

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: The Centre declared a seven-day state mourning as a tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee. His last rites will be held today (September 1), in New Delhi.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive," the government said in a statement. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout the country, wherever it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government announced to keep all government offices and institutions closed today as a mark of respect to the former president of India. -Zee News







