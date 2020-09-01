Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh reported 33 new more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, taking the total death toll to 4,281.
In the last 24 hours, 2,174 people were tested Covid-19 positive, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 312,996.
The daily infection rate was 17.46 percent, although the overall rate in the country stood at 20.19 percent.
The total number of recovered patients stood at 208,887 while the recovery rate rose to 65.46 percent.
12,454 samples were tested in 92 labs across the country on Monday. So far 15, 50,203 samples have been tested.
Among the deceased, 29 were men and four
women. And 21 of them were in Dhaka division, five in Rajshahi, four in Chattogram and one each in Khulna, Rangpur and Barishal.
Up to now, 3,364 men and 917 women died from Covid-19 across the country.
Of them, 2,069 were in Dhaka division, 932 in Chattogram, 335 in Khulna, 287 in Rajshahi, 191 in Sylhet, 190 in Rangpur, 166 in Barishal and 90 in Mymensingh.
Bangladesh confirmed the first Covid-19 cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.


