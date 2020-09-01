Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020
Nagad onboard Cashless Pay

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

State-owned digital financial service Nagad has tied up with Cashless Pay initiative in e-commerce delivery to settle payment for products during the actual    delivery.
With a deep observation on such consumer behaviours and trends, Paperfly, the country's largest and technologically most advanced home delivery network, in partnership with MasterCard and Eastern Bank Ltd has launched "Cashless Pay" - the contactless payment-on-delivery mechanism earlier last month.
With the 'Cashless Pay' service, customers will be able to get the products at their doorsteps with online order and pay digitally instead of cash on delivery (COD) at the time of receiving the products.




Cashless Pay is an advanced solution that does not require a point of sale (POS) machine to complete the cashless transaction and allows consumers to make payments seamlessly, simply using their smartphone browsers through a highly secured connection.
This timely initiative has enabled digital payment service providers to extend their reach to online consumers at their doorstep.
Nagad  Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk said the financial service aims to digitise the citizens' life and Nagad is always trying to play an important role in making all the daily activities of people convenient and more dynamic.
"As a result, customers will also enjoy the benefit of cash on delivery service for online shopping through cashless payments. By doing so, shoppers will be able to receive their ordered products on online ventures with more comfortable and secured transactions than before," he added.



