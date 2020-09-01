Video
Seven DIGs of police transferred

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of police, including Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and Chattogram Range, have been transferred.  A circular signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, Deputy Secretary of Home Affairs Ministry, was issued in this regard on Monday.
According to the notification, Md Anwar Hossain, presently Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has been transferred to Chattogram Range as its DIG while DIG of Chattogram Range Khandaker Golam Faruk has been transferred to Bangladesh Police Academy at Sardah in Rajshahi as its Vice Principal.
Vice Principal of Sardah Police Academy Md Abdullahel Baki has been transferred to Crime Investigation Department (CID) as its DIG while CID DIG Imtiaz Ahmed to the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as Additional Director General (ADG).
ADG of the RAB Jamil Ahmed has been transferred to CID as its DIG while Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Saleh Mohammad Tanvir has been transferred to CMP as its commissioner.


