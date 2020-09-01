Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020
Sinha Murder

OC Pradeep on fresh remand

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZA, Aug 31: A court here on Monday placed suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, one of the main accused in Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, on a one-day fresh remand.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order after hearing the appeal filed by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Khairul Islam of RAB-15, also the investigating officer (IO) of the case.
Earlier on the day, Pradeep was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for health check up.
On August 28, the court granted a three-day remand for Pradeep Kumar Das, inspector Liakat Ali and Sub-Inspector (SI) Nandadulal Rakshit in the third phase.


