Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:20 PM
Dr Sabrina sued for double NIDs

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has filed a case against JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury for having two National Identity cards (NIDs).
Gulshan Thana Election Officer Abdul Momin Mia filed the case with Badda Police Station on Sunday night, said Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.
Dr Sabrina is now in jail on charge of forging Covid-19 test reports. She secured two NID cards in 2009 and 2016. Sources said Sabrina possesses two NIDs from two different areas and both are active. In both NIDs, she used different information.
In one NID, Sabrina mentioned December 2, 1978 as her date of birth while the date of birth on another ID card is December 2, 1983.
She has reduced her age by five years, source said.
Sabrina also used two different names for her husband's name section in the NIDs.
On August 20, a Dhaka court framed charges against eight people, including Sabrina and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhuy, in the case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.


« PreviousNext »

