Govt asks admin to beef up mobile court activities





The instruction came from the Cabinet Division on Monday issued by Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry.

The maintenance of heath guidelines must be ensured at all places, including educational institutions, mosques, temples and churches. The local administration and steering committees will implement it.

Workers at all industrial factories, including garment factories, all pedestrians, hawkers, rickshaw and van drivers and persons working in hotels and restaurants should wear masks and maintain health rules.















The government on Monday asked the field administrators to strengthen operations of mobile courts across the country to ensure maintenance of heath guidelines by people and institutions besides increasing awareness campaigns to contain rising incidents of Covid-19 cases.The instruction came from the Cabinet Division on Monday issued by Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry.The maintenance of heath guidelines must be ensured at all places, including educational institutions, mosques, temples and churches. The local administration and steering committees will implement it.Workers at all industrial factories, including garment factories, all pedestrians, hawkers, rickshaw and van drivers and persons working in hotels and restaurants should wear masks and maintain health rules.