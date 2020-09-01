FM hopeful of bringing back killer Rashed Chy during ‘Mujib Borsho’





"He (Rashed) is a killer and a terrorist. He is a self-declared killer," he said adding that a country like America should not keep a criminal like Rashed Chowdhury.

The Foreign Minister said the government will bring the five killers back to implement the court verdict and no killers will be spared even they live abroad.

Dr Momen said Rashed Chowdhury provided all fake documents as part of immigration in 2006.

"We want Rashed Chowdhury. We have identified his location. We know where he is living. Process (to bring him back) has started," he said referring to his conversation with US Secretary of State.

The Foreign Minister was addressing a discussion on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized by Janatar Prottasha with its chairman M A Karim in the chair held at the Jatiya Press Club.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh has sought cooperation from all the countries across the world to detect the rest of the three fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu.

He said three Ministries- Foreign, Law and Home Affairs - have been working to detect the killers.

Dr Momen said the Foreign Ministry instructed all Bangladesh Missions abroad to hunt for the killers.

The Foreign Minister also sought support from Bangladeshi expatriates living in different countries alongside the government initiative to bring back the remaining five fugitive killers of Bangabandhu.

The fugitives are: Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan.

Of the fugitives, the government knew the whereabouts of Noor Chowdhury and Rashed Chowdhury; and it was not sure about the other fugitives-Rashid, Dalim and Moslehuddin.

Noor Chowdhury is now in Canada while Rashed Chowdhury in the USA.

On August 15 in 1975, the Greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated.

Eighteen members of the Father of the Nation's family including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons-Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, among others, were also killed by the heinous killers on that fateful night. Bangabandhu's Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil was also murdered. Several members of a family died in the capital's Mohammadpur area by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day. -UNB

















