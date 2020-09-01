

Ferdous Ahmed Qureshi dead

Editor of Deshbangla during 1971 liberation war, DUCSU VP and Chaatra League president Qureshi formed Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)in 2007. He was the chairman of this party.









In a condolence message, the President and General Secretary of National Press Club expressed deep shock at his death. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -Agencies





Noted journalist, freedom fighter and a senior member of National Press Club Dr Ferdous Ahmed Qureshi passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Monday afternoon at the age of 79. He is survived by wife, two daughters, son and a host of relatives and admirers. Tomorrow morning his namaz-e-janaza will be held at 10:00am at National Press Club premises.Editor of Deshbangla during 1971 liberation war, DUCSU VP and Chaatra League president Qureshi formed Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)in 2007. He was the chairman of this party.In a condolence message, the President and General Secretary of National Press Club expressed deep shock at his death. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -Agencies