Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:19 PM
Russia to allow BD to produce corona vaccine

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Russia wants to be familiar with Bangladesh's vaccine production capacity and Russia will allow Bangladesh to produce coronavirus vaccine if there is an opportunity.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the remark on Monday during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.
However, Health Minister said few companies in Bangladesh have that (vaccine production) capability. A letter is being sent to them about the Russian vaccine.
Zahid Maleque said, "Russia is also interested in providing the vaccine on government-to-government (G2G) basis. Russia has already written to Bangladesh about its capabilities. The Bangladesh government has also talked about this with the ambassador of the country."
"Apart from China, no other country or organization has so far applied for the vaccine trial in Bangladesh," he said.
The government is planning to use Tk8, 000 crore of Tk10, 000 crore allocated to purchase vaccines in the current fiscal budget to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has also proposed the United States to use Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines and drugs.
Last week, during a short visit to Dhaka, Indian External Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said New Delhi will make its potential Covid-19 vaccine available for Bangladesh on a priority basis once it is produced in partnership with Oxford University.
On August 24, the government gave the go-ahead for human trials of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech here.
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and Sinovac will jointly conduct the trial.




Later on August 28, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that it would invest with Serum Institute of India (SII) for the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. Beximco will be the exclusive distributor of SII for this vaccine in Bangladesh.


