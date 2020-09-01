Doctor dies of Covid-19













The deceased was identified as Matier Rahman, a deputy assistant community medical officer of Bagachra Health Centre and son of Atier Rahman of Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira.

Sharsha Upazila Health Officer Dr Yusuf said Dr Rahman had tested positive for coronavirus on August 20 and since then he was taking treatment at his home.

Later, he was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital with respiratory problem where he breathed his last early Monday, said Dr Yusuf.

