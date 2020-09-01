Info Ministry to form new media wing





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud disclosed the decision at a monthly coordination meeting at the ministry's conference room in the Secretariat here on Monday afternoon, said a press release.

State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan, Secretary Kamrun Nahar and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

Besides, the others decisions of the meeting included conducting mobile courts against cable operators for operating illegal channels and disconnecting the illegal connections of the cable operators whose licenses have been revoked for not renewing on time. -BSS















The Ministry of Information decided to form a 'Social and New Media Wing' aiming at ensuring balanced management of the expanding mass media and social media in accordance with information and communication technology.Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud disclosed the decision at a monthly coordination meeting at the ministry's conference room in the Secretariat here on Monday afternoon, said a press release.State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan, Secretary Kamrun Nahar and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.Besides, the others decisions of the meeting included conducting mobile courts against cable operators for operating illegal channels and disconnecting the illegal connections of the cable operators whose licenses have been revoked for not renewing on time. -BSS