Ctg playgrounds left in utter neglect

Pologround, owned by the Bangladesh Railway, remains booked for fairs throughout the year. Construction materials are scattered around the field. Players continue to practise on the ground by risking injuries. Many playgrounds in Chattogram are now a shadow of what they used to be due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance.

It is difficult to imagine that the Outer Stadium, adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium, once served as the launchpad for national players. It was on this very ground that cricketers like Akram Khan, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Tamim Iqbal, Nafees Iqbal, Aftab Ahmed and footballer Ashish Bhadra once used to practise before making it to the big leagues. Now, it is almost impossible to enter the stadium as it is in a very poor condition.

Pologround and Parade Ground in the city have also suffered a similar fate. Different fairs and events are held in these grounds throughout the year which have left them damaged and unusable for sports.

Chattogram is not producing national-level players anymore as opportunities to play and practise in the sports grounds have diminished.

Although areas surrounding the stadiums have seen development over the years, authorities have continued to turn a blind eye to sports grounds. Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha oversees the Outer Stadium. AZM Nasiruddin, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, is the general secretary of CJKS.

He promised a facelift for Outer Stadium after taking office in 2011. He has held his post for nine years in three consecutive terms.

A swimming pool and open stage were constructed in the ground and beautification works were also carried out under him. The stadium, however, became unusable for sports. The ground is usually used for holding different fairs. After the pandemic hit the country, the fairs have vanished and the stadium is not maintained anymore. Grasses have grown long and waste matter have been dumped inside it.

Some young cricketers were seen practising in the stadium on Saturday.

It is not worthwhile to come to the stadium anymore for practice due to the presence of stagnant water in the ground which increases the risk of contracting diseases, said one of them. The boys cannot practise anymore as their cricket balls get ruined when it comes into contact with stagnant water, cricketer Md Sadek told bdnews24.com.

People of all ages from the surrounding neighbourhood have now stopped visiting it.

The cricket practice net outside the MA Aziz Stadium is also suffering from neglect. An ambulance and a car belonging to a private company were found to be parked nearby. People have complained they were barred from using the net.

The Sports Ministry ordered the resumption of sports on a limited scale by following the health protocols, the former mayor said.

"There'll be a meeting of different club representatives on Sep 1. Once activities resume, players will be able to use the net."

Pologround at Tiger Pass is owned by the Bangladesh Railway. It remains booked for fairs, including the International Trade Fair, for half of the year. It is hardly available for sporting activities.

The trade fair ended early this year because of the pandemic but construction materials, such as wood, stones and nails, are still lying around. Cricket practice net at MA Aziz Stadium was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players have now returned to the ground but they have been unable to use the net as a voluntary organisation has parked its ambulance nearby. Cricket practice net at MA Aziz Stadium was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players have now returned to the ground but they have been unable to use the net as a voluntary organisation has parked its ambulance nearby.Players from Captain Cricket Academy still practice here but they may face accidents anytime, said coach Md Kamruzzaman.

"Players find it difficult to practise due to scarcity of playgrounds," said coach Fazlul Karim Liton. Many bright players lose opportunities due to lack of practice, he said.

No statements from the officials in Bangladesh Railway could be recorded in this regard.

The sports field inside Chattogram College is popularly known as Parade Ground. Once thronged by people of all ages, the playground now suffers from a lack of maintenance. Police shifted the kitchen market in Chawkbazar to Parade Ground at the onset of the pandemic.Like Outer Stadium and Pologround, cricket, football and other sporting tournaments were used to be organised in the Parade Ground, said cricket coach Saifullah. -bdnews24.com















