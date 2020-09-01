BCS FFs mourn death of Pranab Mukherjee

BCS Freedom Fighter (FF) and Mujibnagar Officers Association expressed deep shock at the death of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.

Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the Association in his condolence message said, "He was truly a great friend of Bangladesh and beside the people in all crises, in all our struggles.

The Freedom Fighters of Bangladesh are especially grateful for his historic contribution to the liberation war of Bangladesh. Freedom Fighters and the Shaheed families enjoyed his wonderful blessings and practical support at all crucial times to no end, says a press release.







