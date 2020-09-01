Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020
Editorial

Time to urgently address cases of enforced disappearances

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

30th August was the 40th anniversary of the "Declaration for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearances", and also the 10th anniversary of the "Convention for the Protection of All Persons against Enforced Disappearances." However, the UN human rights experts have said that all countries must continue to search for victims of enforced disappearances even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are in full agreement with the UN's plea, and call on our government to list the unresolved cases of all enforced disappearances taken place in Bangladesh. Last year, the local human rights organization Odhikar documented at least 34 incidents of alleged enforced disappearances. 8 of the victims were later found dead, 17 were shown arrested while the fate and whereabouts of the other 9 remain unknown. Moreover, according to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), as many as 344 people were reportedly "disappeared" between 2014 and July 2019.

We are worried that in the past couple of years a new trend has emerged in enforced disappearance cases-where cases are filed against people subsequent to their detention under laws such as the Digital Security Act. We mark visible abuse of a legal code which is meant to combat yellow journalism and rampant misuse of all forms of media.

While reviewing Bangladesh's initial report on its implementation of the "Committee Against Torture", the UN regretted that Bangladesh did not provide any information about the status of investigations into allegations of enforced disappearances.

However, there are two parallel narratives about enforced disappearances in Bangladesh : one by the families who often blamed members of law enforcement agencies for picking up the victims, and another by the government which denies its involvement and instead offered vague, sometimes unbelievable reasons for their disappearance.





There is overwhelming evidence disproving the later narrative but the more important thing to consider here is the responsibility to ensure the safety of the missing person is ultimately and irrevocably the government's job- notwithstanding the circumstances of their disappearance. Unfortunately, not only is the government failing to do so, it has done the least to come up with credible responses to the allegations raised by the families. This is indicative of a lack of public accountability which has been also demonstrated by the continuation of other forms of extrajudicial crimes, such as cross-fire killings.

Bangladesh is not a lawless state, and we do not believe that rule of law is absent here. That said - continuing cases of enforced disappearances are sending an ominous signal of the human rights situation of Bangladesh to the rest of the world.



