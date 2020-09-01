Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:19 PM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Name of medicine should be clear on prescriptions

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dear Sir
Despite the court and government directives, the ambiguous writing of doctors on prescriptions has not stopped. Pharmacists often make mistake while selling right medicine because of the short and ambiguous name of the medicine.

Consequently, patients suffer the consequences. In January 2017, the High Court directed to write the name of the drug clearly in the patient's prescription. The government also instructed the doctors to be aware of the matter as per the directions of the court. But still in most cases the prescription of patients is unclear. Even highly educated people find it difficult to understand the real name of medicine.

Some opportunistic pharmacists are getting the opportunity to sell low quality medicines at higher prices. Most of the salesmen in the marginal areas are poorly educated. Prescriptions with obscure writing or short names of medicines are beyond their comprehension. In recent times, many physicians are providing printed prescriptions.





However, to ensure the interests of patients, the names of drugs are needed to be written clearly in capital letters. Kind attention of doctors all over the country is expected on the issue.
Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Name of medicine should be clear on prescriptions
Strict surveillance needed for Militant activities online
Taming the shrew...
Lessons from the Second World War
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Mental health of children needs special focus during C-19
Lessons from Karbala
Unconventional conventions


Latest News
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Bangabandhu's portrait vandalised in Ctg: Jamaat leaders among 6 sent to jail
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft