Name of medicine should be clear on prescriptions





Despite the court and government directives, the ambiguous writing of doctors on prescriptions has not stopped. Pharmacists often make mistake while selling right medicine because of the short and ambiguous name of the medicine.



Consequently, patients suffer the consequences. In January 2017, the High Court directed to write the name of the drug clearly in the patient's prescription. The government also instructed the doctors to be aware of the matter as per the directions of the court. But still in most cases the prescription of patients is unclear. Even highly educated people find it difficult to understand the real name of medicine.



Some opportunistic pharmacists are getting the opportunity to sell low quality medicines at higher prices. Most of the salesmen in the marginal areas are poorly educated. Prescriptions with obscure writing or short names of medicines are beyond their comprehension. In recent times, many physicians are providing printed prescriptions.











However, to ensure the interests of patients, the names of drugs are needed to be written clearly in capital letters. Kind attention of doctors all over the country is expected on the issue.

Abu Faruk

