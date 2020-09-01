Four found dead in 4 dists





MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from Sanail Village in Singair Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Iti Rangder, 35, wife of Sunil Rangder, a resident of the area.

The deceased's elder daughter Mukti Rangder said her mother slept with her younger sister Priti while she was at her uncle's house.

Iti's husband said Iti went out for morning-walk as usual in the morning as she was a diabetic patient.

Later, he found his blood-ridden body on the road.

Sub-Inspector of Singair Police Station (PS) Md Farruq Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the body bore stab injuries.

GOPALGANJ: A policeman, who went missing in the Madhumati River in Kashiani upazila of the district on Friday, was found dead on Sunday morning.

Deceased Abu Musa Rezwan, 28, was a resident of Chachai Village in Lohagara Upazila of Narail District. He is a constable at police headquarters.

Abu Musa along with his son Anas, 6, went missing in Kalna area after the trawler hit a pillar of an under-construction bridge on Friday evening.

A team of divers conducted a long search, but failed to find them.

Later, locals saw the floating body of Abu Musa in Maisha Ghata area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, Anas still remained missing in the river.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani PS Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a college student in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, after 13 hours of his missing.

Deceased Shwakkhar Dev, 18, was a twelfth grader at Sreemangal Government College. He was the son of Kolyan Deb, a resident of Ichabpur area in the upazila.

Shwakkhar went missing on Saturday afternoon after he went out of his house. When his mother phoned him, someone picked the call and said he did not know anyone named Shwakkhar. Later, his phone was found switched off.

Kolyan Dev filed a general diary with Sreemangal PS at around 11pm.

Sreemangal PS OC Abdus Salek said police conducted search drive in different areas over night, but could not find him.

Later, Lakhaichhara Tea Garden workers spotted the body at around 6am and informed police.

A CID special team collected the evidence from the spot and police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the decomposed body of a person in Kuakata Sea Beach area of Kalapara Upazila in the district on Saturday night.









The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Locals and tourists spotted the body in Tourism Park area at around 8:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

