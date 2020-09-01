Two die of coronavirus





JASHORE: A man died of coronavirus in Abhoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Suliman, 70, a resident of the upazila.

He tested positive for coronavirus two days back.

Suliman breathed his last at around 10am while undergoing treatment at his home.

Abhoynagar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Md Mahamudur Rahman Rizvi confirmed the death.

BARGUNA: Veteran lawyer of the district Bar Kamal Kanti Das died of coronavirus on Friday night.

He breathed his last at 10pm at Barguna Sadar Hospital following a stroke, Lawyers' Association General Secretary Mahbubul Bari Aslam confirmed.

Kamal Kanti had been admitted to the hospital on Friday morning after he was diagnosed with the deadly virus.









He left his wife, two children, host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.





