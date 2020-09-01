51 more people contract corona





CHUADANGA: Some 17 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,242 here.

Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

The test results of 44 samples came from PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the morning where 17 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS. Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sadar, four in Damurhuda and one in Alamdanga upazilas.

Some 42 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

THAKURGAON: Some 22 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of the virus cases to 897 here.

District CS Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday afternoon.

He said the test result came from Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Saturday where 22 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, 525 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died of it in the district, the CS added.

BAGERHAT: Twelve more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of the virus cases to 888 here.

Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Sadar, five in Fakirhat, one in Rampal and one in Morelganj upazilas.















