On the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Narsingdi Awami League distributed food items among 5,000 poor families in the town on Sunday. The photo shows Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, speaking as chief guest at the distribution programme. photo: observer