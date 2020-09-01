Pirate-panic grips Monpura fishers over rumour of police camp withdrawal





Centring this rumour, a pirate gang titled "Mohiuddin Bahini" of Hatiya Upazila in Noakhali District is allegedly pressing the fishers to collect permission card named "Allahr Dan" enabling them to catch fish.

In this connection, fishermen and warehouse owners are rounding every day to the doors of local public representatives.

Requesting anonymity, at least 50 fishers of different ghats said, if the camp is shifted, fishing will be impossible in the Meghna River. So, being compelled, they have collected cards from the Mohiuddin Bahini.

A visit to different fishing ghats found pinned permission cards of Mohiuddin Bahini on the fishing boats. Many have kept laminated cards.

Sources said pirate gangster Mohiuddin asks fishers over phone for collecting cards. A number of local fishers are helping him in this connection, they complained.

Fishers have to collect permission cards by paying Tk 10,000 for a big boat and Tk 5,000 for a small boat. The pirates allow fishing in the Meghna River if this card is shown.

Most of the fishers cannot collect cards due to lack of money. And, they are fishing in fear. They are being invariably threatened over mobile phones by the pirates, it was learnt.

Asked whether they will collect cards from the pirates, some poor and destitute fishermen said, if the police camp is removed, they will have to catch fish after taking permission cards from Mohiuddin, otherwise they and their families will have to starve.

Oli Ullah Kajal, a fish warehouse owner and chairman of Dakkhin Sakuchia Union and Shahriar Chowdhury Deepak, another fish warehouse owner and Chairman of Hazirhat Union, said the panic has been spreading from the rumour that the Dhalchar Police Camp is being shifted. In this backdrop, the pirates are exerting pressure on the fishermen to collect cards.

If the camp is removed, they will be reactivated and thousands of fishers will be in disarray, they pointed out.

Shelina Akhter Chowdhury, upazila chairman, said if the camp is shifted, the panic of pirates will grip the fishermen and the inhabitants of Dhalchar.

Superintendent of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaiser asked fishers not to be panicked saying that the camp would not be removed now.















