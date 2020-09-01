Four murdered in four districts





DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man was killed in a clash over land dispute in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam Gazi, 40, son of Moktar Ali Gazi, a resident of Uttar Betagram area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said sons of Moktar Ali Gazi and sons of late Amzad Hossain Gazi in the area were at loggerheads over land for long.

As a sequel to this, they were locked into an altercation at around 8am. Following this, members of the rival group hit Sirajul with brick, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Md Aminul Islam Biplob said a murder case was filed with the PS, and police arrested two persons in this connection.

NARSINGDI: A man was shot to death by a group of miscreants in Brahmandir Khalpar College Road area of the district town on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amir Hossian, 35, son of Faizuddin, a resident of Ghoradiya Sangita area in Sadar Upazila.

Narsingdi Sadar PS OC Biplob Kumar Dutta said Amir Hossian had been in a dispute with some people over borrowed money for a long time.

As sequel to this, one Shaheen phoned Amir Hossian in the morning and he went out from the home after the call.

Later, his bullet-hit body was found in Brahmandir Khalpar College Road area.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police have detained Shaheen along with arms form Raipur Upazila at around 11am, the OC added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was hacked to death by his rival groups in Filipnagar Abeder Ghat area of Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasinur Rahman, 55, son of late Dr Jamir Uddin of Filipnagar Village in the upazila. He was a cousin of local lawmaker Advocate AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants led by Mojibor Rahman, 40, of Ghoshpara Village, attacked Hasinur and hacked him indiscriminately in the said area about 7am over previous enmity.

Later, he died on the way to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Mojibor in this connection.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A house owner, who was beaten up by his tenant in Shibchar Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday night.

Deceased Abu Alam Akon was a resident of Guatala area under Ward No. 3 in the Shibchar Municipality.

Local sources said one Maya Begum have been living in a rented house of Abu Alam Akon in the area for three years.

Maya and Abu Alam locked into an altercation over living in the house on August 24.

Following this, Maya along with six to seven persons led by her brother-in-law Biplob Mia attacked Abu Alam and beat him up with rod.

Later, locals rescued Abu Alam and rushed him to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.

On Thursday night, he died at Ibne Sina Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

He was a patient of heart disease.









Shibchar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.





