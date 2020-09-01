Eleven held on different charges





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police detained a man for allegedly kidnapping three girls in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon. Detained Sohel Mia, 25, is a resident of Kamalpur area. Locals along with passersby stopped the man suspecting him a child trafficker after hearing the scream of the girls Bithi, 10, daughter of Nayon Mia, Adiba, 8, daughter of Badsha Mia, and Jhuma, 6, daughter of Halim Mia, when he was taking them by an auto-rickshaw.

Later, they handed him over to Raipura Police Station (PS) and being informed, the parents took their children back.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a woman along with 57 gold bars weighing around 9.2 kilograms from Benapole PS area in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Banesa Khatun, 45, a resident of Sadipur Village. BGB-49 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Md Selim Reza said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Sadipur area at around 10pm, and arrested Banesa along with the gold bars worth about Tk 5.50 crore.

A case was filed with Benapole Port PS in this connection, the official added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An Indian woman, who came from India to her Bangladeshi husband in Fulbari Upazila of the district, was arrested on Friday for entering the country illegally.

BGB members arrested Shrimotu Sunia Sau, 29, and her three-year-old son and sent them to Kurigram jail on Saturday morning following a court order. She hails from Mungeli District in Chhattisgarh State of India.

Through brokers of the both countries, she along with her son came to her husband Obaidul Haque's house in Anantapur Chandolarpar Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila on July 25. Locals said Obaidul Haque worked as mason in India's Delhi around four years ago where he married Shrimotu and they have a son.

Obaidul brought Shrimotu at home with the consent of his first wife Kalpana Begum. The news spread in the area as Obaidul and Kalpana were locked into altercation recently.

Later, being informed, a team of Lalmonirhat-15 BGB Anantapur Camp arrested the Indian woman from the home on Friday afternoon.

BOGURA: Police, in four separate drives from Thursday night to Friday morning, detained eight people on different charges from Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Fuzayel Ahmed alias John, 31, Saidul Islam, 38, Arifur Rahman, 38, Rabiul Islam, 25, Dulal, 38, Rezaul Karim, 32, Azizul Haque, 40, and Ali Akber Badal, 56.



















Eleven people including an Indian woman were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Narsingdi, Jashore, Kurigram and Bogura, in two days.RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police detained a man for allegedly kidnapping three girls in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon. Detained Sohel Mia, 25, is a resident of Kamalpur area. Locals along with passersby stopped the man suspecting him a child trafficker after hearing the scream of the girls Bithi, 10, daughter of Nayon Mia, Adiba, 8, daughter of Badsha Mia, and Jhuma, 6, daughter of Halim Mia, when he was taking them by an auto-rickshaw.Later, they handed him over to Raipura Police Station (PS) and being informed, the parents took their children back.JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a woman along with 57 gold bars weighing around 9.2 kilograms from Benapole PS area in the district on Friday night.The arrested person is Banesa Khatun, 45, a resident of Sadipur Village. BGB-49 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Md Selim Reza said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Sadipur area at around 10pm, and arrested Banesa along with the gold bars worth about Tk 5.50 crore.A case was filed with Benapole Port PS in this connection, the official added.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An Indian woman, who came from India to her Bangladeshi husband in Fulbari Upazila of the district, was arrested on Friday for entering the country illegally.BGB members arrested Shrimotu Sunia Sau, 29, and her three-year-old son and sent them to Kurigram jail on Saturday morning following a court order. She hails from Mungeli District in Chhattisgarh State of India.Through brokers of the both countries, she along with her son came to her husband Obaidul Haque's house in Anantapur Chandolarpar Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila on July 25. Locals said Obaidul Haque worked as mason in India's Delhi around four years ago where he married Shrimotu and they have a son.Obaidul brought Shrimotu at home with the consent of his first wife Kalpana Begum. The news spread in the area as Obaidul and Kalpana were locked into altercation recently.Later, being informed, a team of Lalmonirhat-15 BGB Anantapur Camp arrested the Indian woman from the home on Friday afternoon.BOGURA: Police, in four separate drives from Thursday night to Friday morning, detained eight people on different charges from Sadar Upazila of the district.The arrested persons are: Fuzayel Ahmed alias John, 31, Saidul Islam, 38, Arifur Rahman, 38, Rabiul Islam, 25, Dulal, 38, Rezaul Karim, 32, Azizul Haque, 40, and Ali Akber Badal, 56.