Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:17 PM
85 HSC students get stipend in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug 31: A total of 85 HSC students (first and second years both), who come from needy families, have received stipends from a private organisation, Gram Unnayan Karma (GUK), in the district.
On Monday, at a function in its Banani Office, each student was given a cheque of Tk 12,000. The function was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haq as chief guest. The welcome address was delivered by Executive Director of GUK D. Khondakar Alamgir Hossain.
Among others, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department-Bogura Abu Sayed Md. Kawser Rahman, Senior GUK Director Dr. Mahbub Alam and Director Pankaj Kumar Sarkar also spoke.


