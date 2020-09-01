Five electrocuted in four districts





MYMENSINGH: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Badsha Mia, 27, son of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Guzikha Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Badsha came in contact with a live electric wire while charging his auto-rickshaw in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badsha dead.

BOGURA: A man and his son were electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 55, and his son Shariful Islam, 26. They hailed from Tulashan Village in the upazila.

Local sources said one Shahin Alam of Tulashan Village cultivates fish in a disputed pond. He used to electrify the pond with barbed wire to prevent fish theft.

Two children Omar Farooque, 10, and Sinha Khatun, 8, fell into the pond water as they tried to get into a boat.

Witnessing the incident, Mofazzal got down into pond water and came in contact with a live electric wire.

Hearing his screams, Shariful came to rescue his father and was electrocuted.

They both died on the spot. Later, villagers recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident adding that, the pond owner Shahin went into hiding after the incident.

KURIGRAM: A young girl was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Ivy Khatun, 25, was the daughter of Afzalul Haque, a resident of Kaliganj Bazar area in the upazila.

Local sources said Ivy came in contact with a live electric wire while disconnecting a motor pump in the house in the evening, leaving her dead on the spot.

KISHOREGANJ: A tourist was electrocuted and four others were injured while outing at a haor in the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury, hailed from Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha.

Local sources said around 14 to 15 friends including Hasan came to visit a haor here on Friday.

Hasan and four others came in contact with electric wire while outing on boat in Hasanpur Setu area at around 7:30pm.

Three of the injured are now undergoing treatment at Kishoreganj General Hospital and the boat driver at Karimganj Upazila Health Complex.















Five persons including a young girl were electrocuted and four others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Bogura, Kurigram and Kishoreganj, in two days.MYMENSINGH: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Badsha Mia, 27, son of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Guzikha Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.Local sources said Badsha came in contact with a live electric wire while charging his auto-rickshaw in the morning, which left him critically injured.Later, he was rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badsha dead.BOGURA: A man and his son were electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased were identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 55, and his son Shariful Islam, 26. They hailed from Tulashan Village in the upazila.Local sources said one Shahin Alam of Tulashan Village cultivates fish in a disputed pond. He used to electrify the pond with barbed wire to prevent fish theft.Two children Omar Farooque, 10, and Sinha Khatun, 8, fell into the pond water as they tried to get into a boat.Witnessing the incident, Mofazzal got down into pond water and came in contact with a live electric wire.Hearing his screams, Shariful came to rescue his father and was electrocuted.They both died on the spot. Later, villagers recovered the bodies.Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident adding that, the pond owner Shahin went into hiding after the incident.KURIGRAM: A young girl was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.Deceased Ivy Khatun, 25, was the daughter of Afzalul Haque, a resident of Kaliganj Bazar area in the upazila.Local sources said Ivy came in contact with a live electric wire while disconnecting a motor pump in the house in the evening, leaving her dead on the spot.KISHOREGANJ: A tourist was electrocuted and four others were injured while outing at a haor in the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury, hailed from Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha.Local sources said around 14 to 15 friends including Hasan came to visit a haor here on Friday.Hasan and four others came in contact with electric wire while outing on boat in Hasanpur Setu area at around 7:30pm.Three of the injured are now undergoing treatment at Kishoreganj General Hospital and the boat driver at Karimganj Upazila Health Complex.