Six drown in four districts





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A youth drowned in the Ghukshi River in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amol Pahan, 35, son of late Rabia Pahan, a resident of Hatnagar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Amol went missing in the river while fishing in it in the morning.

Later, locals found his floating body in the river at around 12:30pm.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin said after recovery, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection, the OC added.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Marufa, 9, was the daughter of Ariful Islam, a resident of Goalkhali Village in Sadar Upazila. She was a student of class two at Sreekunthi Government Primary School.

The deceased's mother Aklima Khatun said Marufa went for bathing along with other children. At one stage, she slipped into the pond.

Later, she was rescued and rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Marufa dead.

Mohammadpur PS OC Taroq Bishwas confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Three persons including two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in Kazipur and Ullapara upazilas of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Tithi Khatun, 6, daughter of Asadul Islam, Ayesha Khatun, 6, daughter of Abdul Jalil, residents of Char Daglus Village in Kazipur Upazila; and Abdul Wahab Peshkar, 60, a resident of Srikola Village in Ullapara Upazila.

Tithi and Ayesha drowned in the flood water nearby their houses at night.

Later, locals recovered the bodies.

Former Chairman of Chargirish Union Parishad SM Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident on Saturday.

On the other hand, Abdul Wahab went to his filed in the morning, and remained missing till then.

Locals spotted the body in the Srikola River at noon.

Later, family members of the deceased recovered the body.

KISHOREGANJ: A man drowned in a haor in the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Ifat, a resident of Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali.

Local sources said he drowned in the haor while taking shower in the afternoon.









Later, his body was recovered from the haor.





