Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ at Puthia

RAJSHAHI, Aug 31: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Puthia Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Trisha Khatun, 16, was a tenth grader at Puthia Girls High School. She was the daughter of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Pashchim Kanaipara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said an altercation took place between Trisha and her mother on Friday evening. However, they all went to bed at night after taking dinner.

Later, the family members found Trisha hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Saturday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Puthia Police Station Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.







