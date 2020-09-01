Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:17 PM
Passengers suffer for broken pontoon bridge at Lalmohan

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Aug 31: passengers are suffering for a broken wooden bridge connecting the pontoon of Mangal Sikder Launch Ghat in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
Besides ghat ticket charges, each passenger has to pay Tk 10 as boat fare for getting on the pontoon.
The off-moon tide has broken the bridge linking the pontoon recently.
Talking to this correspondent, a number of passengers going to Dhaka for livelihood purposes said they are suffering for the broken pontoon bridge. They also said they are giving extra Tk 10 as boat fare.
At the same time, it is very risky to get on the pontoon accompanying children, women and elderly people.
Passengers demanded re-building of the pontoon bridge soon.
Assistant Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Md Kamruzzaman said the tidal surge hit the bridge, breaking it down.
He also said, "Soon after being informed about it by the ghat lessee, I have instantly communicated with the highest authorities asking for repairing the bridge. It is expected that the repairing will start soon."


