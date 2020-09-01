Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020
Face masks mandatory in NZ

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WELLINGTON, Aug 31: Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public transport across the country.
The Pacific nation of 5 million people had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown earlier this month.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scaled back the restrictions in Auckland on Sunday, but made masks compulsory on public transport.   -REUTERS



