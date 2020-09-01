Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:17 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

US nears 6 million cases

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, Aug 31: The United States neared six million coronavirus cases on Sunday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total, as nations around the world battle to contain the raging pandemic.
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25 million, as countries tightened restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.
A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, according to an AFP tally, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise in cases with 78,761.
The world's hardest hit country, the United States, had recorded 5.99 million cases of infection as of 0030 GMT Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tracker. And the death toll is just over 183,000. The US hit five million cases three weeks ago, just 17 days after reaching four million, the tracker said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Face masks mandatory in NZ
Floods kill 41 in India, Nepal
US nears 6 million cases
Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people’s choice for next Japan PM: Polls
US, Israel take ‘historic’ first commercial flight to UAE
Trump, Biden trade blame over Portland unrest
UK govt slumps in polls amid coronavirus chaos
Lebanon risks ‘civil war’


Latest News
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Bangabandhu's portrait vandalised in Ctg: Jamaat leaders among 6 sent to jail
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft