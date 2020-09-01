US, Israel take ‘historic’ first commercial flight to UAE



US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (C-L) and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien (C-R) disembark from the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord, upon landing on the tarmac on August 31, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport. photo : AFP

The word "peace" was written in Arabic, English and Hebrew on the cockpit of the plane of Israel's national carrier El Al that took off around 11:20 am (0820 GMT) and was expected to land in the Emirates in the afternoon.

"While this is a historic flight, we hope that it will start an even more historic journey in the Middle East and beyond," Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key architect of his Middle East policy, said before boarding.

"The future does not have to be predetermined by the past. This is a very hopeful time."

The flight number El Al 971 is a reference to the UAE's international dialling code, and the return flight, set to leave Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, is El Al 972, matching Israel's dialling code.

The Israel-UAE agreement to normalise ties was announced by Trump on August 13, making the UAE the first Gulf country and only the third Arab nation to establish relations with Israel.

Unlike Egypt, which made peace with its former battlefield enemy in 1979, and Jordan, which followed in 1994, the UAE has never fought a war with Israel.

The unprecedented flight also passed through Saudi airspace, according to data from the specialist website FlightRadar24, and marked the most concrete sign yet that Israel's thaw with major Arab powers is taking hold.

Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, who was also on the flight to the UAE, said "our goal is to achieve a joint working plan to advance relations in a very broad range of areas.

"This morning, the traditional blessing 'go in peace' receives special meaning for us," he was quoted as saying in an English-language government statement.

The talks in Abu Dhabi aim to boost cooperation between the two regional economic powerhouses in areas including aviation, tourism, trade, health, energy and security.

Meanwhile, Israel is in secret talks with several Arab states on establishing ties, premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, ahead of the Jewish state's first commercial flight to the UAE following a normalisation accord.

"There are many more unpublicised meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders to normalise relations with the state of Israel," the prime minister said, without naming any countries.

A US-brokered agreement between the Jewish state and Dubai to normalise ties was announced on August 13, making the UAE the first Gulf country and only the third Arab nation to establish relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

Netanyahu's office said last week that National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat will lead the Israeli delegation.

The talks in Abu Dhabi will seek ways to boost cooperation in areas including aviation, tourism, trade, health, energy and security, Netanyahu's office said. -AFP















