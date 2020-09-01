Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:16 PM
latest
Home Sports

Celtic bounce back from Euro exit to beat Motherwell

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

GLASGOW, AUG 31: Celtic bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit to beat Motherwell 3-0 on Sunday and stay in touch with early Scottish Premiership pacesetters Rangers.
Neil Lennon's side were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Wednesday and were again unconvincing before winger James Forrest scored five minutes before the break.
Bottom-placed Motherwell, who are winless after six matches, proved stubborn opponents but late goals from substitute Albian Ajeti and Christopher Jullien sealed their fate.
Celtic, aiming for their 10th successive title, moved to within six points of Rangers with two games in hand after their win at Parkhead.
Lennon was critical of some of his players after the defeat to Ferencvaros but he named an unchanged side which again had no recognised striker, Ryan Christie moving from midfield to lead the line once more.
Strikers Patryk Klimala and Ajeti were again on the bench.
Motherwell were disciplined in defence and looked as though they would reach the interval with the game goalless but Forrest broke the deadlock after a fine run from Callum McGregor.
Polish forward Klimala replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi for the start of the second period to give the Parkhead side a more natural focal point, with Christie moving wide.
Motherwell proved dogged opponents, if rarely threatening in attack.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tiger struggles in season finale as major future clouded
Celtic bounce back from Euro exit to beat Motherwell
Neymar, Nike part ways after 15 years
Djokovic in action on day one at US Open bubble
Wounded Osaka climbs to ninth in WTA rankings
Australia's Hazlewood reveals IPL coronavirus 'concern'
BCCI urged to scrap IPL
Pakistan's Azhar Mahmood happy to help England bowlers


Latest News
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Bangabandhu's portrait vandalised in Ctg: Jamaat leaders among 6 sent to jail
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft