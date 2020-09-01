Celtic bounce back from Euro exit to beat Motherwell





Neil Lennon's side were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Wednesday and were again unconvincing before winger James Forrest scored five minutes before the break.

Bottom-placed Motherwell, who are winless after six matches, proved stubborn opponents but late goals from substitute Albian Ajeti and Christopher Jullien sealed their fate.

Celtic, aiming for their 10th successive title, moved to within six points of Rangers with two games in hand after their win at Parkhead.

Lennon was critical of some of his players after the defeat to Ferencvaros but he named an unchanged side which again had no recognised striker, Ryan Christie moving from midfield to lead the line once more.

Strikers Patryk Klimala and Ajeti were again on the bench.

Motherwell were disciplined in defence and looked as though they would reach the interval with the game goalless but Forrest broke the deadlock after a fine run from Callum McGregor.

Polish forward Klimala replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi for the start of the second period to give the Parkhead side a more natural focal point, with Christie moving wide.

Motherwell proved dogged opponents, if rarely threatening in attack. -AFP















GLASGOW, AUG 31: Celtic bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit to beat Motherwell 3-0 on Sunday and stay in touch with early Scottish Premiership pacesetters Rangers.Neil Lennon's side were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Wednesday and were again unconvincing before winger James Forrest scored five minutes before the break.Bottom-placed Motherwell, who are winless after six matches, proved stubborn opponents but late goals from substitute Albian Ajeti and Christopher Jullien sealed their fate.Celtic, aiming for their 10th successive title, moved to within six points of Rangers with two games in hand after their win at Parkhead.Lennon was critical of some of his players after the defeat to Ferencvaros but he named an unchanged side which again had no recognised striker, Ryan Christie moving from midfield to lead the line once more.Strikers Patryk Klimala and Ajeti were again on the bench.Motherwell were disciplined in defence and looked as though they would reach the interval with the game goalless but Forrest broke the deadlock after a fine run from Callum McGregor.Polish forward Klimala replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi for the start of the second period to give the Parkhead side a more natural focal point, with Christie moving wide.Motherwell proved dogged opponents, if rarely threatening in attack. -AFP