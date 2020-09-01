BCCI urged to scrap IPL





Having sent a 5-page legal notice through his lawyer Tanweer Nizam to the BCCI officials, Ravi Nair has stated, "As a cricket lover, I feel sorry that our Indian government and the Indian cricket board believe that the UAE is fit to play the IPL this season. This in spite of 68000 cases and 490 cases everyday in UAE".

"That, this approval was given without keeping the safety and well-being of the Indian players and hence in violation of Rights and Constitutional guarantees to every citizen of India, including the players featured in the IPL-13th Edition", the notice, a copy of which is accessed by this reporter, says.

"By merely shifting the venue we are not conclusively keeping our valuable citizens/cricketers away from exposing to the deadly contagion COVID19", his letter, also addressed to the Indian Prime Minister, says.

On Saturday, the BCCI also announced that the 13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members.

Even Suresh Raina is reported to have returned because of the COVID-19 fear.

"That, the parent cricketing body- the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also postponed its T20 World Cup to November 2021 and 2023 due to the COVID19 pandemic, why the IPL could not have been postponed this year", Ravi Nair, who has also written letters to the ICC and all other cricket boards whose players are to participate in the tournament, argued.









"It is clear that monetization & commercialization of cricket sold via broadcasting, advertising revenues, etc are more important than lives of cricketers from India and the world over", the notice, also marked to the authorities in the UAE, says.





