Woman booters' camp may resume from October





BFF is going to continue the camp with 30 booters.

The residential camps with woman booters became a regular scenario of BFF for the last few years. But, earlier in March this year, the scenario has changed as the federation evacuated the camp and send the women home after the deadly Coronavirus hit the country and mass spreading was sensed.

Recently, the authority has permitted to continue sporting activities and many of the local federation already moved to arrange sports, training programmes and federation elections. That is why the local football governing body wants to squander no more time.

BFF official Mahfuza said, "Our girls are out of the camp for a long time. Coach Golam Robbani Choton tried to stay in contact with them and provided regular instructions although chances are that many of the girls are not fully fit as they were out of the residential camp in this time."

"We want to restart the camp from October so that the woman booters can stay prepared for the upcoming international events of the coming year," said the FIFA and AFC council member.

There is no international event for the seniors this year. The junior event of SAFF may not roll as well. But, women's league may begin in November and keeping fit is important for any event and BFF wants to get back the woman in the camp soon to achieve that.















