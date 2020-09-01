Hanif emerges Blitz Chess title

Abu Hanif emerged champions in the 62nd UCCC Online Blitz Chess tournament while Monjur Alom finished runners-up held on Sunday night at online platform.

Hanif secured 45 points from 19 matches to clinch the title while Alom bagged 38 points from 18 matches to finish runners-up in the meet. Besides, Avik placed the third position with 33 points from 18 matches while Motiur Rahman Masum finished fourth position with 31 points.

Kamrul Hasan Milton placed fifth position with 27 points while Asaduzzaman finished sixth position with 26 points and Jewel Khan placed seventh position with 25 points.








