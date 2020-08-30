Most cases filed under DSA false, unfounded





Most of the cases are dismissed or disposed of during police investigation and charge framing.

Law experts said false information and baseless allegations were the main reasons for such dismissals of those cases.

Verdicts have been handed down in a total of 124 cases in the last seven years until August 24 after the formation of the cyber tribunal.

The accused were sentenced in 35 cases after the allegations were found authentic. Here, the punishment rate is 26 percent. The accused were discharged in the rest 89 cases meaning 74 percent acquittal.

However, a total of 908 cases were scrapped unilaterally before reaching the trial by Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Court due to lack of evidence and witnesses.

On the other hand, the accused were relieved of the charges in 409 cases as the allegations brought against them were not found accurate in the police investigation.

The accused that were released in the final investigation reports did not even stand on the dock for trial.

There are 332 such cases under the ICT Act and 77 more under the DSA.

Apart from them, at least 163 cases were disposed of in the presence of the complainants and the defendants.

Of them, 139 cases were settled under the ICT Act and 24 others under the DSA. And the total number of disposed of cases is 1,071.

The lawyers found that the allegations in the dismissed lawsuits were false. The cases were filed to punish and harass the opponents.

According to tribunal sources, the prosecution's negligence in proving the allegations, erroneous allegations, lack of integrity of the allegations during the police investigation (final report), inappropriate charge sheets, inaccurate witnesses and lack of IT knowledge are the major reasons behind the disposal of cases, reduced sentence and acquittal of the accused.

The prosecution, anyway, admitted to the shortcomings, including weak police investigation, lack of efficiency and false cases.

Many people assume that they can file cases when something, no matter how insignificant it is, goes against them through electronic device.

Mainly in such cases, the tribunal scrapped these because the materials submitted by the petitioners do not come under definition of links, contents and defamation, set by the act,' public prosecutor (PP) of Cyber Tribunal, Nazrul Islam Shamim told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

The PP further said in many cases, petitioners are lodging complaints only to harass someone.

"In many cases, the petitioner submits screenshot as evidence without the URL, the address of a World Wide Web page, link, making it worthless," the PP added.









However, none of the acts contain provisions to safeguard the image and reputation of the accused, to hold the complainant of the false cases accountable.

As a result, the tribunal doesn't take any action against the complainant when any case turns out to be mischievous.

Former Law Minister Barrister Shafique Ahmad told this correspondent that the court should take action against the complainant in the false cases. The accused also can file a lawsuit seeking compensation.

