Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:17 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Rahat Khan laid to rest

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The first namaz-e-janaza of noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan was held at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan was laid to eternal rest at Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at Mirpur on Saturday after Zuhr prayers.
Earlier in the morning, his body was taken to National Press Club from BIRDEM mortuary where his first namaz-e-janaza was held.
After that, Rahat Khan's body was taken to his last workplace 'Protidiner
Sangbad' for the second janaza.
Later, the noted journalist was buried after the third janaza at Mirpur.
Rahat Khan died of old age complications at his Eskaton Garden residence in the city around 8:30pm on Friday.
He had long been suffering from various old-age complications including diabetes, kidney ailments, and heart disease.
Born on 19 December, 1940, in Kishoreganj district, Khan wrote his first story as a student of class three. He completed a degree in economics and philosophy at Ananda Mohan College. He earned his MA from the Department of Bangla Language and Literature at University of Dhaka in 1961. For the next eight years, he taught Bangla at various colleges, including Jagannath College in Dhaka.
In 1969, Khan joined The Daily Ittefaq as an assistant editor.
He spent over four decades at the newspaper, eventually becoming its editor.
In 1972, he published his first collection of short stories, Onischito Lokaloy (Uncertain Human Habitation).
The following year, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award for his short stories.
He produced further volumes: Ontohin Jatra (The Eternal Journey), Bhalo Monder Taka (Money for Good and Evil), and in 1983, Apel Songbad (News of the Apple). In the early 1980s, he published his debut novel, Omol Dhobol Chakri (Milk-White Service). He continued writing novels into the 1990s.
After leaving Ittefaq, he was an advisory editor of Dainik Bartoman.
He also served as the chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the national news agency.
He has written more than 32 novels.
Khan won numerous awards during his lifetime including Bangla Academy Literary Award and Ekushey Padak for his literary works.   -Agencies


