Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:17 AM
Brother appeals for Khaleda’s permanent release from prison

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Reporter

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander has applied to the Home Ministry for the permanent release of the BNP Chairperson.
In this regard Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday told the media that a written request had been received from Khaleda's family to extend BNP chairperson's release period.
"The application has been sent to the Law Ministry for examination," Asaduzzaman Khan    said and added, the next decision will be taken after examining the legal aspects by the Law Ministry. BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "Khaleda's release appeal is exclusively for her family concern.
"I don't know what they have decided after consulting with Khaleda Zia's lawyers," he added.
Regarding this BNP chairperson's lawyer Barrister Mahabub Uddin Khokon told the media 'an application was submitted to the Home Ministry on last Tuesday (August 25th) to extend Khaleda Zia's release." It was done by her family.'
Asked about Khaleda's treatment abroad, Mahabub Uddin Khokon said, "For now, she (Khaleda Zia) wants treatment in the country. However, she can also go abroad temporarily if needed for her physical checkup. The application mentions her treatment in two places in the country and abroad."|
In the petition Shamim Iskander mentions 'BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's medical treatment could not be availed due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world. After the pandemic a favourable situation has been created for Khaleda Zia's medical treatment.'
The petition also appeals for Khaleda Zia's permanent release on the grounds of her age, physical illness and humanitarian considerations.
Khaleda Zia has been staying at her residence in Firoza since her release on March 25 this year. She was released on the condition that she receives medical treatment at home and not abroad. Her release will expire on September 24.




Meanwhile, Khaleda's lawyers including Barrister Mahbuddin Khokon met her at her residence at Gulshan on Saturday.


coronavirus update bangladesh


